'Vintage Yuvi': Twitter hails Yuvraj Singh after he slams 4 sixes in over against WI in Road Safety World Series

Yuvraj Singh was in beast mode against the West Indies Legends on Wednesday. The champion all-rounder smashed 49 not out off just 20 balls taking the team into the finals of the Road Safety World Series.
The southpaw smashed 6 sixes and 1 four taking the Indian Legends to 218. Yuvraj hit Mahendra Nagamootoo for four sixes in five balls in the 19th over and at one point, it seemed that he might replicate what he did to Stuart Broad in 2007 T20 World Cup.
Cricket fans on Twitter hailed the champion for the magnificent hitting display.
Yuvraj Singh has been in tremendous form lately. On March 14, he smashed four successive sixes while playing against South Africa as well. He finished with a 22-ball 52, hitting 6 sixes and 2 boundaries as he pushed India Legends' score to 204 for 3 in 20 overs.
The all-rounder's has played a pivotal role in guiding the Indian Legends into the finals. Die hard cricket fans would be expecting Yuvi to continue his form in the final game of the tournament as well.
