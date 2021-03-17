Road Safety World Series: Yuvraj Singh smashes 6 sixes against West Indies Legends

Former World Cup-winning batsman Yuvraj Singh repeated the moment on Wednesday as he lethally smashed six sixes in last 11 balls for India Legends against West Indies Legends in the group stage match of Road Safety World Series in Raipur.

Yuvraj (49* off 20) and Yusuf (37* off 20) guided India Legends to 218/3 at the end of 20 overs with a barrage of sixes in the last two overs. Yuvraj hit sixes to score 40 runs in the final 12 balls.

In the 19th over bowled by Mahendra Nagamootoo, Yuvraj slammed three maximums on the first three deliveries. The fourth delivery was a wide yorker but Yuvraj's proceedings resumed on the fifth delivery as he hit another maximum over the sightscreen. The batsman eventually finished with 49 off 20 deliveries that included one four and 6 sixes.