VIDEO: Women Activists Rescue 3 Puppies, Locked Inside Car By Owner For Days, By Breaking Glass In Delhi

Delhi: A bizarre incident has come to light from Delhi where a woman from Chirang Enclave area is facing severe criticism for subjecting several puppies to inhumane treatment. The woman had locked around three puppies inside a car which was allegedly stationed outside her house in the area. The incident came to light after other women and social activists reached her house to rescue the puppies. The video of the women attempting to rescue the puppies is going viral on social media.

The woman had locked the puppies for the past few days

It can be seen in the video that a female social activist is requesting the woman to remove the puppies which were locked inside the car. There are reports that the woman had locked the puppies for the past few days and was not ready to leave them. It is being claimed in the video that the woman had locked the puppies inside the car for the past for months.

The social activist also touched the feet of the woman

The social activist also touched the feet of the woman to release the dog puppies from the car. The incident unfolded on Friday, on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day 2024 (January 26). The woman who allegedly locked the puppies inside the car was also seen trying to touch the feet of the social activist and asking them to leave the puppies inside the car and go.

The social activist and the other women were accompanied by the police

The social activist and the other women were accompanied by the police, but the accused woman was not ready to listen to them. After a long argument the women accompanying the activist became aggressive.

They broke the rear glass of the car and rescued the puppies

They broke the rear glass of the car and rescued the puppies. The heart-wrenching video of the rescue operation went viral on social media, capturing the attention of netizens and animal lovers.The female social volunteers and women of the colony showed courage and saved the puppies facing resistance from the woman.

The woman is facing criticism

The video which shows the rescue operation quickly gained traction on social media platforms, prompting a wave of outrage and condemnation towards the woman responsible for the act of cruelty towards the innocent animals. Netizens expressed their concern for animal welfare and called for strict action against those who engage in such heartless behaviour.