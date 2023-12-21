VIDEO: Wedding Turns Into Fighting Arena Over No Paneer In Special Sabji; Netizens Say 'No Paneer No Shaadi'

Fight over paneer | X

A video has gone viral on social media showing guests in a wedding fighting with each other purportedly due to not being served paneer. On learning that there was no paneer in the Paneer Mattar dish presented at the food counter, the bride and the groom's guests landed up fighting with each other. WATCH VIDEO:

Kalesh b/w groom side and bride side people's during marriage over no pieces of paneer inside matar paneer

pic.twitter.com/qY5sXRgQA4 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) December 20, 2023

It isn't clear in which region the incident took place, however, the visuals show a dramatic fight between the guests at the wedding. They were even seen lifting chairs and throwing them at each other in anger and turning the marriage venue into a fighting arena.

An X page, which often shares videos showing fights and chaos, named "Ghar Ke Kalesh" posted the video online. "Kalesh b/w groom side and bride side people's during marriage over no pieces of paneer inside matar paneer," read the post caption. In about a day, the video went viral attracting more than 180K views on the content-sharing platform.

Netizens reacted to the clip as it took the internet by storm. Foodies who believed good food to be the best part of the weddings wrote, "No Paneer No Shaadi!!!! Simple it is." "Paneer ka chakkar babu bhaiya (It's all about paneer, bro)," said another.

Similar incidents

Also, while some might wonder if there could be an intensified fight over food and delicious dishes, let us tell you that this isn't the first case of its kind. There have been instances in the past that showed how people fumed over not getting their share of the food or what they longed for, especially during such grand celebrations.

In early 2023, a similar incident was reported in UP where the two sides fought over paneer. People were seen slapping the service staff for not serving the kin of the groom some paneer. Another fight that went viral and gave birth to a now-popular meme was from Baghpat. The case involved a fight between two chaat sellers in the region over attracting customers to their shops.