 Video: UP Constable Confesses Of 2-3 Suicide Attempts After Losing ₹15 Lakh On Online Gaming Apps; Unnao Police Counsels Him
"This (losing money online) has affected my mental health adversely. I couldn't think of anything and have attempted suicide 2-3 times," the cop was heard saying in the video.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
Online Gaming: Unnao Police Counsel Constable After Video Of Confessing On Suicide Attempt, Asking For Financial Help Goes Viral | Bharat Samachar

A constable in Uttar Pradesh opened on attempting to die by suicide in recent past after losing huge money in online gaming. Identified as Surya Prakash, the policeman recorded a video in his uniform to seek the help of his senior official, financially. In the footage, he revealed about losing about 10-15 lakh rupees through online games and mentioned that it has adversely impacted his financial stability and mental well-being.

Taking note of his suicidal tendency, Unnao Police responded to the video and stated that Surya Prakash was counseled and made to rule out the possibility of committing suicide.

UP cop confesses about suicide attempts

The video uploaded by UP constable is being widely circulated online. It records Surya Prakash confessing about his investment in online gaming, which left him bankrupt. In distress, he pleaded for assistance while addressing the video message to Superintendent of Police (SP).

Warning: Mention of suicide

"This (losing money online) has affected my mental health adversely. I couldn't think of anything and have attempted suicide 2-3 times (translated from Hindi)," the cop was heard saying in the video.

Nearly ₹15 lakh lost in online gaming

"I have been quite stressed for the last few days. I had taken a loan from bank and put the money in online gaming. Now, I have lost a lot of money in online gaming, which is around 10-15 lakh rupees," he said with teary eyes.

"If no help...will commit suicide"

Requesting the SP to consider his state and assist him financially, he added, "If you could, I request, please collect Rs 5 from each employee and help me to not commit suicide. It (the financial contribution) will assist me in paying off my loan and leading a normal life. If you don't help me, I will commit suicide."

Unnao police looks into matter

The Unnao Police responded to the video going viral on X and mentioned that constable Surya Prakash has been counseled. The team wrote, "The City Area Officer and in-charge of UP 112 Unnao counselled the constable and explained the matter to him. The constable has been denied the possibility of committing suicide (translated from Hindi)."

