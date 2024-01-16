VIDEO: Truck Driver's Risky Jugaad To Beat Fog Leaves Netizens Worried

A video showing a truck driver standing ahead of the vehicle's cabin to drive amidst dense fog has surfaced on the internet and gone viral. It captures a man dressed in winter essentials such as a head cap and a scarf trying to navigate through poor visibility on a roadway and resorting to his risky jugaad.

Instead of driving from his seat, he stood resting on the front panel of the vehicle taking support of the lower grilles and the wiper surface. It is believed that no other person was controlling the truck from inside and he was the only one involved in the road stunt. However, one of the comments mentioned that the man was not driving the heavy transport but just assisting the driver seated inside, still not justifying the dangerous act.

Comment

byu/Ok-Importance-3095 from discussion

inCarsIndia

The video rolled out on various social media platforms including YouTube and Reddit which triggered reactions. Hundreds of people watched the video on Reddit claiming it to be from Delhi, on the other hand, a Kolkata-based YouTube channel shared the clip on their profile.

Netizens took note of the scene and expressed their worry over the risky act. They reacted to how the driver risked his life due to the extreme weather conditions in the region. “Once again proves that India is not for beginners,” read a comment, while another added, “He is the real khiladi” while reflecting on actor and host Akshay Kumar’s reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi.’