Indigo Pilot Assault: Netizens Share Memes After Learning Notorious Passenger Was On Honeymoon, Say 'Tadap Hi Aisi Hai...'

X users reacted to the incident where a furious passenger on a delayed Indigo Delhi-Goa flight broke into the cockpit and assaulted the pilot. Learning about the case and that the notorious passenger was on a honeymoon, people triggered a meme fest on social media. Netizens took a dig at his eagerness to reach his honeymoon destination and shared several posts on the online platform. Check posts below

Tadap hi aisi h ki raha nai jata moment 💀💀 https://t.co/tW88vbGix1 — ًTushar Karmarkar (@imTkarmarkar) January 16, 2024

Meme fest on X

While reacting to the angry passenger hitting the pilot over the delay, one meme was shared by multiple people. It was inspired by actor Govinda's Babla character from the Bollywood film Bhagam Bhag and resonated with the dialogue "Raha Nahi Jata...Tadap Hi Aisi Hai."

While several memes surfaced online and took the internet by storm, one came from the point of view (POV) of the air staff onboard trying to deal with the incident. Take a look at the meme below

Indigo Airlines airhostess after a frustrated passenger slapped the pilot because the flight ✈️ was delayed for 9 hrs.. @IndiGo6E 🤭 pic.twitter.com/VO3uWHRHjb — King Bimlli 😼 (@Bimlli_Shake) January 16, 2024

Details about the incident

On January 14, a Goa-bound Indigo flight was facing a delay of reportedly more than five hours which made the passengers restless. It was learned that the flight took off only at 5.35 in the evening while its scheduled departure was around 6 am.

Following several verbal altercations between the crew and the passengers over the delay, one man ended up expressing his frustration with the pilot by punching him during a public announcement. The incident was caught on camera by a co-traveller who shared the video online and let it go viral.