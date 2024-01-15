IndiGo Flight Delay: Viral Video Shows Stranded Goa-Delhi Passengers Having Meals Next To Plane On Apron

Delayed IndiGo flight passengers having meals at airport | X

Mumbai, January 15: Passengers in Delhi, Mumbai and other parts of the country had to face major inconvenience due to the flight delay. Several flights, including of budget airline IndiGo, were delayed yesterday, January 14. A video surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, January 15, showing passengers of a delayed IndiGo flight having dinner on the airport apron in Goa.

The video showed the passengers sitting on the airport apron and eating food. An IndiGo plane was seen stationed in the background. The person, who shared the video, said the passengers were to catch a Goa-Delhi flight, which got delayed for 12 hours. Later, the flight was diverted to Mumbai, he claimed.

The video drew a lot of criticism and witty responses on X (formerly Twitter). "They must have charged the passengers for this amazing under the sky, out-of-the-plane dining experience," a user commented. "The worst is they don’t inform the passengers in advance for the delay , they inform them in the airport when they can’t even go back and take rest at their homes," another said, accusing IndiGo of looting passengers.

What Did Disrupt Flight Operations?

A day after several flights were delayed especially in Delhi, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia blamed disruption in the operations on "unprecedented fog". "Yesterday, Delhi witnessed unprecedented fog wherein visibility fluctuated for several hours, and at times, dropped to zero between 5 AM to 9 AM. The authorities, therefore, were compelled to enforce a shut-down of operations for some time even on CAT III runways (CAT III runways cannot handle Zero-Visibility operations)," he said.

Scindia Announces Steps To Deal With Situation In Future

In order to tackle such situation in the future, Scindia announced that two important steps were being taken. "To mitigate the situation in the near future, following steps have been taken: @DelhiAirport has been asked to immediately expedite the operationalization of the CAT III-enabled 4th runway (in addition to the existing CAT III-enabled runway) to the satisfaction of the @DGCAIndia, in order to get approvals," he posted.

In addition to this, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will issue Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for airlines to enhance communication and facilitate passengers during flight cancellations and delays attributed to adverse weather conditions, according to the minister.