New Twist In Indigo Pilot Assault Incident: Co-Passenger Says 'Attack Was Wrong But Indigo Pilot Blamed Passengers For Delay' (Video)

Indigo Pilot Assault Incident: Co-Passenger Says, 'Attack Not Justified But Indigo Pilot's Provoking Statement Invited Trouble' (Video) | FPJ

A day after a video in which a passenger was seen hitting the pilot of an Indigo flight while he was making announcement about delay in departure at Delhi airport on Sunday went viral the incident has taken a new twist as a co-passenger has posted her version of the incident. Evgenia Belskaia, a Russian-Indian Actress & model who was travelling on the same flight shared her version of the story in a bid to explain exactly what provoked the accused passenger to lose his cool. The original video of the assault was shared by Evgenia Belskaia.

Taking to X (formerly known as twitter), Evgenia posted a video in which she is seen explaining the story. She said, "the Delhi-Goa Indigo flight (6E-2175) was supposed to take off at 7:30 am on Sunday. Everyone had reached as early as 6 am. The flight got delayed. We were all waiting at the airport for nearly 10 hours. Later finally we entered the plane but still we waited for 2 -3 hours more."

She further said, "All passengers had completely lost patience. When everyone started asking questioned to the cabin crew, the pilot said that the flight will now get delayed further because the passengers are asking too many questions. Everyone had reached their tolerance level. I agree that its completely wrong to attack the pilot, and I am not justifying the act but the fact that insteasd of supporting us and using kind words to make us feel better, he was blaming us resulting in passengers totally loosing cool."

Video 1- @IndiGo6E pilot assaulted by passenger after 13-hour flight delay



Passenger has been identified as Sahil Kataria. The airlines has filed a complaint against him



Video 2- After the incident, passenger was taken out & and handed over to the DGCA authorities and police pic.twitter.com/thKl4jg9oE — Organiser Weekly (@eOrganiser) January 15, 2024

Assault caught on camera

As per the airline sources, the male passenger assaulted Anup Kumar, the pilot of the Delhi-Goa Indigo flight (6E-2175) while the latter was making announcement about the delay in departure at around 1 pm. The viral video purportedly shows agitated passenger running from the last row and hitting the pilot.

"A passenger punched an Indigo capt in the aircraft as he was making delay announcement. The guy ran up from the last row and punched the new Capt who replaced the previous crew who crossed FDTL. Unbelievable !," a user posted on social media platform X. The crew members were seen trying to calm the agitated passenger and urging others to stay buckled in. After the video of the incident went viral on social media platforms, the aviation security agency has taken cognizance and initiated a probe into the same.

The Aviation security agency has started an investigation into the incident of a passenger allegedly hitting an IndiGo pilot while the latter was announcing a flight delay at Delhi airport, the officials said.