Viral Video: Passenger Irked Due To 13-Hour Flight Delay Punches IndiGo Pilot Outside Cockpit |

A shocking incident occurred on an IndiGo flight when a passenger physically assaulted the pilot. The video of the assault has gone viral on social media. The passenger was reportedly annoyed after a 13-hour flight delay and hence charged towards the flight pilot in rage, further launching punches at him.

Viral Video Shows Violent Assault

In the viral video, one can see the assailant, wearing a yellow hoodie, who rushed from the last row and attacked the pilot. The cabin crew standing nearby immediately came for the pilot's rescue making efforts to stop the assault. Within moments, another passenger came to calm down the assailant and took him away from the scene.

The IndiGo flight in the video was reportedly equipped with a new pilot and crew, who had replaced the previous crew due to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) after prolonged delays.

About FDTL Regulations

FDTL regulations, overseen by the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), play a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of pilots and flight attendants. These regulations mandate adequate rest periods to mitigate fatigue-related safety concerns.

The specific details of the incident, including the flight number, remain unverified as the viral video makes rounds on social media. The assault comes amid major disruptions at the Delhi airport due to dense fog conditions. Nearly 110 flights experienced delays and 79 flights were cancelled until today morning, leading to an average delay of 50 minutes, as per reports.

Flight Disruptions Due To Adverse Weather

The aviation industry faces ongoing challenges at the Delhi airport, escalated by adverse weather conditions, including dense fog in North India. Yesterday witnessed severe delays, some exceeding seven or eight hours, affecting flights arriving at and departing from the Delhi airport. Airlines such as IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Vistara have cautioned passengers about the potential impact of persistent bad weather in Delhi and Kolkata on flight schedules.