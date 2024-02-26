VIDEO: Blood-Thirsty Tiger, Who Attacked Over 10 People, Shot Dead By Forest Officials In Uttarakhand’s Tehri District

VIDEO: Tiger, Who Attacked Over 10 People, Shot Dead By Forest Officials In Uttarakhand’s Tehri District | Twitter

Tehri, Uttarakhand: A video has surfaced on social media in which it can be seen that a tiger was shot dead in an operation by the Forest Department officials in Uttarakhand's Tehri District. The forest department officials took the extreme step of killing the animal after it reportedly attacked around ten people in the region.

The people were terrified after the news of people suffering serious injuries in the attack by the wild animal spread in the area. People were even afraid to leave their houses in the area fearing an attack by the blood-thirsty animal.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tiger attacked over 10 people

The people in the region complained about the tiger attacking the people in the Maletha Village of Tehri District in Uttarakhand. There are reports that the Devprayag MLA Vinod Kandari was involved in the operation to shoot down the tiger and free the area from its terror. The MLA complained to the forest department about the tiger attacking the innocent people in the area.

On complaints from the people and the MLA, the forest department launched an operation to hunt down the tiger. They formed a team and arrived at the jungle to capture or kill the animal.

The operation started with the officials searching the animal in the vicinity. They spotted the animal through a drone and cornered the animal using the drone.

Cornered the animal using drone

The forest department officials cornered the animal using the drone and shot dead the tiger which attacked over ten people in the village. A video of the forest department shooting down the animal has gone viral on social media.

Big relief for the villagers

It can be seen in the video that around 10-15 forest department officials cornering the animal in the jungle and then shooting it down after spotting the animal in front of them. The animal collapses in the video after being shot by the forest officials.

The villagers heaved a sigh of relief after the animal was shot down by the forest officials. Devprayag MLA Vinod Kandari also awarded the forest department officials Rs 11,000 for killing the tiger who had attacked over 10 people in his constituency.