 MP: Tigress Dead After 'Territorial Fight' With Tiger In Bandhavgarh Reserve
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Tigress Dead After 'Territorial Fight' With Tiger In Bandhavgarh Reserve

MP: Tigress Dead After 'Territorial Fight' With Tiger In Bandhavgarh Reserve

The incident occurred after a confrontation on Tuesday, as reported by Manpur ranger Mukesh Ahirwar.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Represntative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A male tiger in the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district killed a two-year-old tigress, according to a forest official on Thursday. The incident occurred after a confrontation on Tuesday, as reported by Manpur ranger Mukesh Ahirwar.

Forest guards discovered the tigress's carcass around 9 am on Tuesday, prompting them to notify senior officers. The examination revealed a broken neck and nail injuries on the tigress, indicating that she was killed in a tiger fight. Following an autopsy, the carcass was disposed of in accordance with regulations.

Madhya Pradesh boasts several tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Pench, Satpura, Panna, and Sanjay Dubri. 

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Yadav Breaks Shivraj's Tradition, Opts Not To Stand For MP Anthem, Signals Officers To...
article-image

Leopard Cub Spotted In Indore's Residential Gandhi Nagar

On Thursday morning, residents of Gandhi Nagar in Indore were surprised to spot a leopard cub in their residential area. A video capturing the presence of the cub was promptly sent to the Forest Department along with the live location by concerned residents. Notably, the previous evening between 8 to 9 pm, villagers in Nanod (near Super Corridor) of Indore had reported sightings of a leopard and its cub wandering in nearby colonies.

Similarly, a leopard was spotted at Infosys Campus in Indore last week.

Read Also
Indore: Leopard Cub Spotted In Gandhi Nagar, Residents Capture Video; Foresters Start Search...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Tigress Dead After 'Territorial Fight' With Tiger In Bandhavgarh Reserve

MP: Tigress Dead After 'Territorial Fight' With Tiger In Bandhavgarh Reserve

Bhopal: CM Yadav Breaks Shivraj's Tradition, Opts Not To Stand For MP Anthem, Signals Officers To...

Bhopal: CM Yadav Breaks Shivraj's Tradition, Opts Not To Stand For MP Anthem, Signals Officers To...

MP: Singrauli SDM Dismissed After Viral Picture Shows Woman Employee Tying His Shoe Laces; 2nd Such...

MP: Singrauli SDM Dismissed After Viral Picture Shows Woman Employee Tying His Shoe Laces; 2nd Such...

MP: CUET PG 2024 Registration Date Extended To Jan 31, Correction Window To Re-Open On Feb 2

MP: CUET PG 2024 Registration Date Extended To Jan 31, Correction Window To Re-Open On Feb 2

MP Board Exam: Class 5th, 8th Students To Get Only One Attempt To Clear Supplementary Exam

MP Board Exam: Class 5th, 8th Students To Get Only One Attempt To Clear Supplementary Exam