Indore: Leopard Cub Spotted In Gandhi Nagar, Video Captured By Residents Surface

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A leopard cub has been spotted in the residential area of Gandhi Nagar, Indore on Thursday morning. The residents captured a video of the cub in a video and sent it to the Forest Department along with the live location. Earlier, in Nanod (near Super Corridor) of Indore, between 8 to 9 pm on Wednesday, the leopard and its cub were seen by the villagers roaming in the nearby colonies.

According to the residents of Samarth Green, around 8 o'clock the leopard cub was seen near a marriage garden. An hour later, around 9 o'clock, leopard movement was also found in Brahma City. Before this, on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the leopard attacked a calf. Also, a leopard and a cub were seen roaming separately in Samarth Green Colony.

A calf was attacked earlier

The residents of village Nanod said that the calf was found injured in a field near Samarth Green Colony late on Tuesday night. There were injury marks at many places on the calf's body. It was claimed that the calf was attacked by the leopard itself.

Since it was late at night at the time of the incident, the leopard ran away from the spot after the dogs started barking at it. After receiving information about the incident, the Forest Department was informed on Wednesday morning. The Forest Department team had said that the team is continuously searching for the leopard. Staff is also deployed in the colony. People have been asked to remain alert.

‘Cub was roaming separately’

A resident of Samarth Green said that he saw two leopards between 9.30 and 10.30 pm on Tuesday night. First the leopard cub was seen running away separately in the colony. Later, a big leopard (possibly a female) was seen in the nearby field. Both are roaming separately.

Leopard being searched for last 10 days

Leopard movement has been witnessed in Indore for about 10 days. It was spotted in Samarth Green Colony of Nanod village near TCS-Infosys Campus located on Super Corridor. Even late on Monday night, leopard movement was seen on the Super Corridor in Indore. CCTV footage also surfaced on Tuesday morning. When paw marks were found, the residents informed the forest department in the morning. After this, a rescue team of 10 people searched within a radius of 5 km of the colony, but was not found anywhere.