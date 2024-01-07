MP: Leopard Dies After Being Hit By Unknown Vehicle On Sagar-Jabalpur Road | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A male leopard died after being hit by an unknown vehicle on Sagar-Jabalpur road on Saturday night. The Forest Department reached the spot after receiving information from locals.

According to information, an incident of death of a leopard due to collision with an unknown vehicle has come to light on Sagar Jabalpur Road under Gadhakota police station of Sagar district. The male leopard died late at night while trying to cross the road. Locals discovered the leopard’s body in the morning after which they immediately informed the Forest Department.

As the incident happened under the Gadhakota range, on the information of the local people, the Gadhakota Forest Department reached the spot and took the dead body of the male leopard with them.

'Information forwarded to seniors'

Asked about the incident, Gadhakota Ranger, said that information about the incident has been forwarded to senior officers and only senior officers will be able to comment on the matter.

Giving information of the leopard’s death, one of the locals said, “The leopard died after being hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing the road in Chanua village near the dhaba late at night. When we saw it in the morning, we immediately informed the officials of the forest department.”