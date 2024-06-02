VIDEO: Shocking! Aussie Woman Claims She & Her Family Ate Her Grandmother's Ashes By Putting Them In Pasta Sauce

Aussie Woman Claims She Ate Her Grandmother's Ashes | Canva

In a bizarre incident, a woman in Australia ended up eating her grandmother's ashes from the jar they were stored in. Named Cheyenne, the lady revealed what she had done on a Melbourne breakfast radio show.

It was noted that the grandmother had passed away last year, and her remains were placed in a jar kept at their home. This woman not only consumed herself but also served other members of her family.

Woman mixes ashes in pasta sauce

When the family was grieving the loss, Cheyenne tried to cheer up the mood and make her loved ones feel better. It was reportedly in this attempt that she knocked into the ashes and provided them to her mother and brother. News reports suggested that the woman purposely decided to eat the cremated remains of her departed grandma, and served them to her brother by mixing them in pasta sauce. It seemed to just be a brother-sister trick for the Aussie woman—reportedly, a funny prank.

Was it a prank?

Confessing the incident on live radio, she said, "I’ll say yes for your sake…[I eat her] just for fun." “Nan will live on through me forever," she added.

During the talk, Cheyenne opened up about her secret and said, "This is the part I’ve told nobody...“We haven’t lived with each other since we were, like, young kids. So I thought it would be funny to prank him (the brother), and I put some of Nan’s ashes in the pasta sauce.” She said so while mentioning that the ashes were first sampled on her mother.