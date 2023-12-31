VIDEO: Semi-Naked Woman Enters Unisex Gym, Confronted By Men & Asked To Leave

A woman who visited her gym in an unacceptable dress was asked to exit the premises by those working out there. The lady ditched tees and track pants while entering the gym and decided to go with a sports bra and panty along with covering the rest of her body with some body paint. Noticing that she was not following the dress code and deviating from the gym etiquette, a man working out opined that she must be asked to leave.

"You don't have clothes on you. You need to be out of here," says a man pausing his workout session and confronting the woman. She no sooner disagrees and says that she's wearing some minimal clothes, followed by the man claiming it to be body paint. Meanwhile, another man was heard saying that she was covered and should be allowed to continue her fitness routine.

Being identified as Natalie Reynolds, the woman shared a video from the incident on social media showing how people reacted to her entering the gym in unusual rather unacceptable clothing. She found it undone for asking someone to leave the premises over a dress and wrote on X, "Guy in the gym presses me for wearing painted paints…"

However, several netizens sided with the man asking her to exit the area. "He's 100% in the right...This is indecent exposure," read replies to the video posted by Natalie. One of the reactions came from a man who ran a gym. He said, "I run a gym. If you show up in body paint, filming, and causing issues you aren’t just leaving, you’re f*cking banned."

