'Almost Naked' Party: Russian Influencer Anastasia Ivleeva Fined 1,00,000 Roubles For Organising The Event

Anastasia Ivleeva Fined 1,00,000 Roubles For Organising The Event | Instagram

Anastasia Ivleeva, TV host and social media influencer, has apologised twice after organising the "almost naked" party at a club in Moscow. The incidents caused upset, as Russia is currently engaged in a war with Ukraine. The Moscow Court, which is called Lefortovo, has imposed a fine of 1,00,000 roubles, which amounts to USD 1,100 for organising the party in the middle of a war.

Anastasia Ivleeva took to her official Instagram account and apologised

Earlier, Anastasia Ivleeva took to her official Instagram account and apologised for organising the almost naked party in the Moscow club and asked the public to give her another chance. There are reports that she has been convicted by the court for disrupting public order amid war. However, this fine might not be the only consequence she faces publicly.

Ivleeva pledged to donate the money collected from ticket sales

Feeling regretful about organising the party, Ivleeva pledged to donate the money collected from ticket sales to charitable causes. But another lawsuit, demanding a billion roubles in compensation for "moral harm," has been filed against her by 22 people. They want her to give the billion roubles to a group aiding Russians involved in the conflict in Ukraine.

The private party was held on December 20

The private party was held on December 20 at Mutabor Nightclub in Moscow. The revealed videos of famous Russian figures dressed in underwear, lingerie, and in one instance, using a sock and shoes as cover-ups. It was a private party, but turned out to be public after the videos and photos from the party went viral on social media.

The social media influencer has been facing huge backlash

The social media influencer has been facing huge criticism and backlash from people in the country. The celebrities who attended the event are also facing the ire of the people. There are also reports that the contracts of various celebrities are being cancelled due to their presence at the party.

Vacio was also fined for attending the event

Russian rapper Vacio, who wore only a single sock and was arrested, received a 15-day jail term for "disorderly conduct." Known as Nikolai Vasiliev, he was found guilty of endorsing "non-traditional sexual relations" and fined twice as much as Ivleeva. He was also fined 2,00,000 roubles by the court.