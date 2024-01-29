VIDEO: Poet Suffers Heart Attack, Collapses On Stage While Reciting Poetry During Event In Uttarakhand's Pantnagar | Twitter

Pantnagar: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which a poet suffered heart attack and collapsed on stage while reciting poetry in Uttarakhand's Pantnagar. The poet was reciting poetry at the Pantnagar Kavya Mahotsav which was organised in Pantnagar. The elderly man suffered heart attack and collapsed during the event.

The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media and it can be seen in the video that the elderly man is reciting poetry on stage in front of huge crowd inside an auditorium of a university. The man suddenly collapsed on stage during the program and fell on another man who was sitting behind him on the stage.

The incident occurred on Sunday (January 28) at the G. B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar. The event was dedicated to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army.

The occasion turned tragic as the man collapsed due to heart attack

The occasion turned tragic as the man collapsed due to heart attack. The people and dignitaries present on the stage rush towards the man after he collapsed on the stage while reciting poetry. There are reports that the man was rushed to a hospital nearby and his health status in not ascertained yet.

Heart attack incidents are on the rise

The incidents of people losing their lives due to heart attacks are on the rise in the country. Many such incidents have come to the fore in the recent past. One such incident came to light from Haryana’s Bhiwani where a man suffered heart attack while performing as Hanuman during Ramlila and collapsed on stage. The man died due to heart attack.

Man died while washing car

In another incidents, a man died due to heart attack while washing car in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha during freezing cold. Another incident also came to light from Amroha where a five year old student died while watching cartoons on mobile phone.

Urgent need to address the situation

The government must take these incidents seriously and take necessary and quick actions to curb such incidents. People should also be aware taking account of the health conditions and analyse their health status on a regular basis.