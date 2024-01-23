VIDEO: Man Dies Due To Heart Attack While Performing As Hanuman During Ramlila In Haryana’s Bhiwani

VIDEO: Young Man Dies Due To Heart Attack While Performing As Hanuman During Ramlila In Haryana’s Bhiwani | Twitter

Bhiwani: Cases of deaths due to sudden heart attacks are on the rise in the country. Many incidents of deaths due to heart attacks have come to the fore in the recent past. Children are also suffering heart attacks while playing or sitting in the classroom. One such tragic incident has come to light from Haryana's Bhiwani where a man suffered heart attack while performing on stage during Ramleela. The entire nation was celebrating the Pran Pratishtha ceremony on Monday (January 22) when the incident occurred.

The incident was caught on camera

The deceased has been identified as Harish Mehta who has been performing as Hanuman in Ramlila for the past 25 years. The incident was caught on camera and it can be seen in the video that the man who is performing on stage suffers heart attack and collapses on the stage. The man was dancing on a Bhajan in the act and collapsed in the middle of the song. The people who were present thought that it was a part of the act and did not reacr after the man collapsed.

The Ramlila was organised in Haryana's Bhiwani

The man collapsed on stage while performing

The man collapsed on stage while performing and till the people came to know that he was not acting it was too late. The man was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead by the hospital authorities. The entire nation was celebrating the big day and were happy as Shri Ram Temple was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the tragic incident unfolded.

Two incidents of heart attacks reported from UP's Amroha

On Monday (January 22) two incidents of heart attacks came to light from Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. A 5-year-old girl and a youngster died due to heart attack. The girl suffered heart attack while she was watching cartoons on mobile phone and the man suffered heart attack while he was washing a car amid freezing cold in the morning. The incident of the man suffering from heart attack and collapsing to the ground was caught on CCTV.