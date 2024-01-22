TRAGIC! Youth Dies Due To Heart Attack While Washing Car Amid Freezing Cold In UP's Amroha; Shocking VIDEO Surfaces

VIDEO: Youth Dies Due To Heart Attack While Washing Car Amid Freezing Cold In UP's Amroha | Twitter

Amroha: Incidents of youngsters dying due to sudden heart attack are coming to the fore from the entire nation. Many incidents have occurred in the recent past, and most of the incidents have unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. In a similar incident, a young man died due to heart attack in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. The youth died while washing his car in Amroha. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

The young man was washing the car and suddenly collapsed

The incident occurred in Zoya town which falls under the Didoli Police Station area. It can be seen in the video that the young man is washing a white colour Swift Dezire car in the morning. However, it is not clear if the car belonged to the youth or he was a cleaner. The young man was washing the car and suddenly collapsed to the ground.

He fell to the ground and lost his life

The entire incident of the young man suffering sudden cardiac arrest was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the building. There was no one present on the spot when the youngster suffered the heart attack. He fell to the ground and lost his life as seen in the video. He was there lying in pain for sometime as nobody came to the rescue of the young man.

The young man was washing the car in freezing cold climate

There are reports that the young man was washing the car in freezing cold climate. Uttar Pradesh is reeling under very cold temperatures and the conditions are freezing cold in Amroha. The youth might have suffered the heart attack due to the freezing cold temperature in the region. Another incident also came to light from Amroha where a minor girl died due to heart attack.

5-year-old girl suffered heart attack

There are reports that the 5-year-old girl suffered heart attack while watching cartoons on a mobile phone. The girl was taken to a nearby hospital and the girl was declared dead by the hospital authorities.