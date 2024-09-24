 VIDEO: Pit Bull Attacks, Bites Calf's Face In Delhi's Burari; Netizens Demand Strict Action Against Owner
VIDEO: Pit Bull Attacks, Bites Calf's Face In Delhi's Burari; Netizens Demand Strict Action Against Owner

A video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the innocent calf is brutally attacked and bitten by the pit bull on its face. The pit bull lunged at the calf's mouth, severely injuring its face. The calf is seen bleeding profusely after the attack.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
Pit Bull Attacks, Bites Calf's Face In Delhi's Burari | X

Delhi: In a horrific incident that highlights the potential dangers of certain dog breeds, a pit bull attacked a calf tied in a family's yard in Delhi's Burari area. A video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the innocent calf is brutally attacked and bitten by the pit bull on its face. The pit bull lunged at the calf's mouth, severely injuring its face. The calf is seen bleeding profusely after the attack.

Pit bulls are known for their strength and aggressive behaviour and have been associated with many incidents of attacks on children and also the adults, often resulting in serious injuries or deaths. The Indian government has imposed a ban keeping dangerous species of dogs like Pitbull. But even after this people are keeping this dangerous breed in their homes.

About The Incident

The incident occurred when the pit bull, which is known for its unpredictable behaviour, suddenly lunged at the calf, which was peacefully tied in the yard. The video shows that the dog targeted the calf's mouth, leading to severe injuries that left the calf's face badly damaged.

Warning: Disturbing Video; Viewer's Discretion Advised

Family Members Shocked

The family members were shocked on witnessing the aggressive behaviour of the dog. They rushed to intervene and attempted to save the calf by driving away the pit bull, however, their efforts to beat the dog and rescue the calf were not successful as the pit bull continued the assault while refusing to let go. The incident was shared on social media and the video has since gone viral on social media. FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video. There is no report of any police action in connection with the matter.

Internet Users Demand Strict Action

The internet users are demanding strict punishment for the owner of the pit bull after the video of the dog attacking the calf and severely injuring the animal has gone viral on social media. One of the users said, "This is a very dangerous dog, but despite that people do not give up their habit. They are adamant on biting the mute creatures. Strict action should be taken against such people who, despite being prohibited, keep such dogs in their houses. Every day they attack not only mute creatures but even mute humans and kill them."

article-image

Another user said, "This is so dangerous, then I don't know why people don't believe it. So many incidents have happened that we cannot understand even after seeing them."

