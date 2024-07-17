Terrifying Video: Unleashed Pit Bull Dogs Brutally Attack Delivery Man In Chhattisgarh's Raipur

A delivery man who entered a doctor's house in Anupam Nagar, Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh, was attacked and severely bitten by two pit bull dogs. A chilling video of the incident is circulating on social media.

According to reports, the incident occurred at 1 PM on Friday, July 12. Salman Khan, son of Shahid Khan, a resident of Boria Motinagar, Raipur, went to deliver PVC panels to Dr Akshat Rao's house. As he approached Dr Rao's house, he was attacked by two pit bull dogs.

According to the police, as soon as Salman knocked on the door, two black pit bull dogs attacked him, biting him all over his body and leaving him severely injured.

A delivery boy named Salman Khan was attacked by a Pitbull in Raipur.



I hope action will be taken against the owners in this case.



Govt of India has recently banned sale and breeding of Pitbull & 23 other dangerous dog breeds in India. pic.twitter.com/n2pK55jeYw — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) July 16, 2024

Salman reported the incident to the police on Saturday. Following the complaint, the police registered a case against the dog owner. The police have stated that they will take action after investigating the matter.

The video of the incident shows Salman being bitten by the pit bull dogs and writhing in pain as he tries to leave the house. No one comes to his rescue during this time. A short while later, he manages to get outside the house and climbs onto a parked car to save himself.

After the dogs left Salman, a person can be seen giving him a water bottle.

According to reports, after the attack by dogs, Dr Rao's neighbors took Salman to the hospital for treatment. Speaking to the local media after the incident, Salman said that if someone else had been in his place, he might have not survived.

He also mentioned that after the incident, Dr Rao blamed him for entering the house without calling him, saying that he shouldn't have gone there.

Salman stated that Dr Rao had not previously warned him about the dogs.

According to local media, Dr. Rao's pet pit bulls have attacked a total of five people so far. Neighbors also live in fear and cannot walk outside on the street because Dr. Rao's house doors are often left open, allowing the dogs to roam freely.

Municipal corporation team returned empty-handed

The municipal corporation team arrived at Dr Akshat Rao's house in Anupam Nagar on Monday morning to catch the pit bulls after Salman's complaint.

According to the Hindi newspaper Patrika, the municipal corporation team called out from outside the house, but received no response, even though the pit bulls' barking could be heard. The team had to return without taking any action. The municipal corporation team planned to take the dogs into custody and check their age and breed. However, the team couldn't enter the house because there are three pit bulls and the door is always locked. There is a CCTV camera at the door, but no doorbell.

Amid the rising cases of ferocious dog attacks leading to deaths, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) banned the import, breeding, and sale of 24 breeds of dogs, including pit bulls, Rottweilers, terriers, Moscow guard dogs, and bandogs, in March this year.