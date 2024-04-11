Anushka Sharma REACTS To Horrifying Video Of Pit Bull Attacking Boy & Stray Dogs Trying To Rescue Him

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who recently welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with cricketer-husband Virat Kohli, reacted to a video of street dogs saving a boy from pit bull attack on Thursday.

On her Instagram story, Anushka re-shared a now-viral video which depicts the distressing incident of a boy being attacked by a pit bull in Ghaziabad. The attack was captured on CCTV.

According to media reports, the 15-year-old victim was left in critical condition after being attacked by a neighbour's dog earlier this week.

The viral clip, also shared by Anushka, shows the harrowing scene as street dogs intervened to confront the pit bull while the boy attempted to escape.

Along with the video, the actress wrote, "To highlight both sides."

The video was first shared on Instagram by Dharamsala Animal Rescue, with the caption, "Watch till the end. Adopt don’t shop, adopt streeties, adopt dogs, give love a chance, street dog heroes, bravery, worthy, worthy of love."

It may be mentioned that Anushka returned to Instagram in March 2024 over a month after son Akaay's birth. However, she is still not quite active on social media platforms.

Anushka delivered her second child in the UK and it was just a couple of days before the Indian Premiere League that Virat Kohli returned to India, while the actress continues to stay there.

Reports recently claimed that Anushka might fly down to India to support her husband during his matches from the stands. Several reports also speculated that Anushka and Virat might permanently shift base to UK after the IPL.

However, both Anushka and Virat have chosen to remain tight-lipped about the reports.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will net be seen in Chakda Xpress which is all set to release on an OTT platform.