VIDEO: Panic Grips Villagers After Huge Python Spotted In UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur: Panic gripped a village in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur District as several pythons were spotted near a field. A video is circulating on social media which is said to be from Baldirai Tehsil of Dehli village in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur District. It can be seen in the video that a massive python is resting in a narrow lane near the bushes. The people of the village are experiencing a tremor of fear after the sighting of multiple pythons in the vicinity.

There are reports that the Forest Department was informed about the incident as the villagers were in a state of fear. However, the Forest Department personnel did not arrive at the spot even after the information being provided to them regarding the huge python spotted by the villagers.

The video has hit the internet and is going viral on social media. The video has garnered many views and the people are concerned about the safety of the villagers.

Other incidents

In another incident, two pythons were spotted by the villagers in Sultanpur. A huge python was spotted over a canal which is close to the bridge near Narayanpur village in Bhadauniya. The incident unfolded in Sultanpur District. The snake was spotted two weeks earlier. The villagers informed the forest department regarding the snake. The forest department officials arrived at the spot and captured the snake.

Another python was spotted in the fields near Manaupur village which is located near Kanhaipur. The forest department officials reached the spot and captured the huge snake with the help of the villagers. There are reports that both snakes were taken to the forest department office and they were later released in the jungle which is situated near the Gomti River in Uttar Pradesh.