VIDEO: Panic Grips Family After 4 Cobra Breed Snakes Found In Their Jalandhar House

Four snakes discovered from Jalandhar Cantt home

In an unusual incident, four snakes that belong to the Cobra breed were found inside the house of the Ranjin Avenue resident, leaving the family in panic. Mukesh Kumar Dhawan, the owner of 707 Vijay Villa in Deep Nagar, Jalandhar Cantt, Punjab, discovered four snakes inside his bedroom. After much effort, two snake charmers were called to rescue the snakes. Mukesh, along with his mother, wife, and minor daughter, reside in the villa.

Family members were not hurt

Petrified, Mukesh said that he found a snake's skin in his double bed a few days back. Reacting to the incident, the villa owner said he was unaware of how long the snakes were in his house. However, the entire incident has shocked and stunned the family of four. Fortunately, no one was harmed in the entire episode.

Snake incidents are widespread in Jalandhar. Snake species, including Spectacled Cobra, Russel Viper, and Common Krait, are common in Punjab. It is highly speculated that Ranjit Avenue is bordered by fields, following which the snakes are frequently observed.

Father-son duo was bitten by a snake in Jalandhar's west

Recently, a father-son duo was bitten by a snake while sleeping on their house terrace in Ram Sharan Colony in Jalandhar's west. The incident happened in the early hours of August 15, at around 4:00 AM. After locals learned about the situation, they rushed the father and son to the hospital. However, the father, Ram Preet Shah, died at the hospital, and his son, Bittu, was critical.