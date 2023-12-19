 Teacher Sparks Controversy By Introducing Snake In Classroom For Social Media Views
In a surprising and controversial move to boost views and interaction on her reel, a female teacher in Uttar Pradesh has recently garnered a lot of attention by introducing a snake into her classroom, as reported by NDTV. The teacher in question, identified as Neeshu, teaches at Sultan Ther's government elementary school in the Amroha area.

Images On Social Media

The captivating images circulating on social media depict a snake, approximately three to five feet in length, coiled around Neeshu's neck, creating a spectacle that has generated widespread curiosity and discussion.

Snake Around Students Neck!

The unconventional demonstration goes a step further, showing the reptile—believed to be a rat snake—being casually placed around a student's neck.

The orchestrated event unfolded with several pupils arranged in a circle, with a snake charmer present to ensure the safety and control of the snake during this unconventional performance.

Teacher with the snake charmer and kids

Educational Authorities Intervene

Despite the attention garnered on social media, the unconventional teaching method has raised eyebrows, leading to intervention from educational authorities.

Block Education Officer Prakash Chand, responsible for overseeing all primary schools, issued a notice to the school principal following reports by NDTV.

