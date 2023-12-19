Bareilly: Punished School Students Forced To Take Shower In School Premises, Video Surfaces

Representative Image

In a surprising turn of events at Chhatrapati Shivaji Inter College in Faridpur, Bareilly (UP), students who failed to make it to the morning prayers faced an unconventional punishment. Following a plea from the principal, students who arrived without having taken a shower were compelled to do so in the school premises itself.

Principal’s controversial approach

According to the Amarujala reports, early in the chilly morning, the principal utilized the school's pumping set to fill a makeshift pond within the school grounds, where the shivering students were forced to stand and take a cold shower. The principal, capturing the entire episode on video, then issued a directive for a repeat shower and shared the footage on social media.

The incident unfolded on Monday when some students of Chhatrapati Shivaji Inter College failed to attend college after bathing. During the morning prayers, the principal noticed a few students who seemed unhygienic, prompting him to take action. Expressing his dissatisfaction, the principal ordered five students to immediately take showers in the school premises.

With the pumping set in operation, the principal personally oversaw the showering of the students in the cold weather at around 10 a.m. After the impromptu shower session, the students were provided with school uniforms and lined up, as the principal recorded a video, instructing them to bath regularly. The students, seemingly reluctant, assured in the video that they would now shower every day before coming to college.

Principal defended his action

Principal Ranvijay Singh Yadav defended his actions, stating that the students had not been unhygienicfor several days. In an effort to enforce discipline, he arranged for the students to shower on the school premises, capturing the moment on video and sharing it with others as a motivational message. However, the viral video has sparked public outrage, with many condemning the principal's approach as authoritarian.