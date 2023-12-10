UP School Functions With Zero Students But 5 Teachers | File (Representative Photo)

Every day, instructors arrive at school and leave after finishing their mandatory tasks. Right now, there is a lot of heated discussion about this school around the state.

The school is situated in Abdullahpur village, approximately 16 kilometers away from the Baghpat headquarters, based on reports. Not a single child has been enrolled at this primary school for the last 1.5 years. The education department takes this seriously enough to assign five teachers who make daily visits to the villages to inform parents about their children's education and to persuade them to enroll them in school. Over the past year and a half, despite their best efforts, they have failed, as reported by News18.

In a media interview, a local guy by the name of Sanjay Prashant Leelu Kumar asserts that the village's youngsters had previously been enrolled in this government school. The children receiving instruction at this school did not receive a sufficient education. As a result, they have obtained admission to a different school and have prevented their kids from attending school.

This is the state's sole school without a single student enrolled.

The reason

Akanksha Rawat, the Baghpat Basic Education Officer, reports that ongoing attempts are being made to have pupils admitted to this institution. The school was once attended by the offspring of laborers employed along the road that went near Abdullahpur village. However, after the highway work was completed, the laborers left this area, therefore the kids ceased attending the school. The other families in the village are all well off. There isn't a single student in this school since they desire to teach their kids in an English-medium school.