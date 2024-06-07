Video Of Young Girl Dancing To Pushpa 2's 'Sooseki' Song Wins Appreciation From Rashmika Mandanna

Active Instagram users might have learned about the new dance trend that has rolled up on the social media platform. What is the latest Instagram dance trend? In case you are unaware of it, let us tell you that it is none another than vibing to the popular song 'Sooseki,' which comes from the upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rule.

While there are hundreds of dance reels showing Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's fans enjoying this trend, a video of their young fan grooving to the energising beats of the song is going viral. It shows a girl dressed in purple outfit recreating the iconic steps from the song. She undoubtedly manages to impress viewers with her cuteness.

Watch video

The video begins with her posing on the camera and expressing her readiness to groove. Seconds later, she hit the signature step of the 'Sooseki' song, which resembles lighting a matchstick. Soon, she also does the Pushpa hand wave to woo netizens.

Rashmika Mandanna reacts

The dance reel of the girl identified as 'Cutiepie riva' went viral on Instagram and attracted more than one lakh view. It also caught the attention of Pushpa 2 actress Rashmika Mandanna, who replied to the dance reel by calling it "Cuteeee!"