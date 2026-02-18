'Fraud Blind Slogger': Netizens REACT After Abhishek Sharma Dismissed For 3rd Consecutive Time In ICC T20 WC26 | X

Ahmedabad, February 18: In a major setback for Abhishek Sharma's fans, the Indian opener has failed to open his account for the third consecutive time in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Abhishek Sharma's third score of 'zero' runs in the tournament came against Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Wednesday.

The Indian opener stepped on the field today wearing Mohammed Siraj's jersey, likely to break the jinx, however, he failed again and got out in the first over of Netherlands spinner Aryan Dutt. Earlier, Abhishek Sharma got out for a duck in the high-intensity clash against Pakistan. He was caught out in the very first over bowled by Captain Salman Ali Agha.

Fans React

The Indian fans are reacting in anger and several others are supporting the explosive opener during the tough phase of his career. Several other fans are also claiming that he will make a comeback in the important phase of the World Cup as India qualified for the Super 8.

Fraud Blind Slogger

A fan in support of Abhishek said, "When you know Abhishek Sharma is getting out for 0s only to fire in knock out, but you can't prove it." Another said, "Maturity is realizing that Abhishek Sharma is just a fraud blind slogger who is getting exposed under the pressure of the World Cup."

Hindi Commentators Shocked

Even the Hindi commentators expressed shock over the early exit of Abhishek Sharma. The commentators in the studio were seen expressing shock while Aakash Chopra with a shocking expression, Harbhajan and Irfan Pathan covering their face in embarrassment.

Confidence Down

Another user said, "Abhishek Sharma. I feel so bad for him. You can see his confidence is off. Even when he went for the shot, he timed it so poorly. Like he wasn’t sure what to do. I think they need to bench him and bring someone else for now. This isn’t OK."

Sanju Vs Abhishek

Even Sanju Samson's fans came out comparing the openers. The fans claimed that Sanju Samson is a better batsman than Abhishek Sharma after his dismal performance in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 so far. Sanju Samson also had a flop run in the T20I series against New Zealand, however, he also did not got out for three consecutive ducks.

Blind Slogging

A user also said, "Accept it or not Abhishek Sharma is relying too much on blind slogging and if he doesn’t change his approach he will finish his career before next world cup."

A user also said, "3rd duck for Abhishek Sharma. Round of 20 is over & Abhishek Sharma couldn't even buy a single run this world cup!!!! - These pitches are curated by ICC & Abhishek Sharma has got exposed very badly. - Where are those who were comparing him with Virat Kohli? Why he couldn't score 15 balls 50 now? World Cup is real deal & he has scored 3 ducks. His First Class & List A record is very poor which means, his technique is not great. All his runs are mainly in T20s only. I hope he start scoring runs in Super 8, I still believe he can do it as he did in Asia Cup but there team were weak, I still hope!!"