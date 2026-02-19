'Haddi Vaddi Sab Nikal Gaya Hai': Viral Video Of Visibly Undernourished White Tiger At Patna Zoo Raises Medical Concerns

A deeply disturbing situation has unfolded at Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park in Patna after a viral video showed a rare white tiger appearing visibly weak, lethargic, and undernourished inside its enclosure. The footage, reportedly captured on February 18, 2026, has triggered widespread anger on social media, with visitors and wildlife activists demanding immediate medical intervention and greater transparency from zoo authorities.

In the circulating visuals, the tiger appears frail and unusually inactive, prompting concerns about its diet, veterinary supervision, and overall living conditions. Many online users questioned whether proper nutrition and routine health monitoring are being maintained at the facility.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Troubling history raises fresh concerns

The controversy has also revived memories of past incidents at the Patna zoo. In February 2023, a white tiger cub named Magadh died due to a blood protozoan disease. Around the same time, another cub, Vikram, had to be isolated and treated after showing similar symptoms. Those incidents had already led to calls for stronger animal-care protocols and independent health audits.

With the latest visuals now surfacing, critics argue that the zoo’s management must clarify whether adequate preventive measures and veterinary checks are currently in place. Wildlife experts emphasise that animals in captivity are entirely dependent on human management for survival, making consistent medical supervision and balanced nutrition non-negotiable responsibilities.

Public reactions pour in

Social media platforms have been flooded with emotional reactions. One user wrote in Hindi, “Meri akho me aasu aa gae the patna zoo ke animals ka hal dekhkar, vukhe mar rahe sare janwar patna zoo me,” expressing heartbreak over the condition of animals at the zoo.

Another commented, “This is inhumane. The animal is so stressed and worse starved. Who would want to see it suffering?”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A third user went further, calling the situation a “#nationalshame” and questioning the silence of authorities.

Calls for transparency and immediate action

Activists and concerned citizens are now demanding an urgent health assessment of the tiger, public disclosure of veterinary reports, and stricter oversight mechanisms. Many are urging state authorities to conduct an independent audit to ensure that welfare standards meet ethical and legal guidelines.

Until official clarification is issued, the viral footage continues to fuel public anxiety, and reinforce a critical question: Are captive animals receiving the care they rightfully deserve?