Video Of Two Saree-Clad Women Dancing On 'Illuminati' Song From Aavesham Goes Viral

What's trending on social media? After reels made on Pushpa 2 songs and Gulabi Sadi, we see a lot of people enjoying the 'Illuminati' song online. The song hails from the popular Malayalam movie 'Aavesham' and is now an Instagram dance trend that is keeping dance lovers busy. One of the viral reels for this song shows two saree-clad women grooving to it. Watch video:

The video shows two women, dressed in a saree, vibing to the 'Illuminati' song with energetic dance steps. From throwing basic steps to nailing the iconic trendsetter moves of this song, the dancing duo are seen gracefully performing on this beat. They danced in a garden located against the backdrop of a residential space to enjoy the vibes of this song on a sunny day. The women's facial expressions of joy during the performance add to the overall dance reel, making it more impressive.

Video goes viral

The dancing duo posted the reel on Instagram in June. As of early July, the video has gone viral and attracted more than 44,000 likes.

Netizens were seen hitting the like button after viewing the video and getting impressed with the two women's dance moves. The comments section was full of heart emojis as viewers expressed their love and admiration for the two dancers.