Video Of Elderly Couple Singing 'Sawan Ka Mahina' From Farm Goes Viral For Soulful Rendition

The internet is home to many videos that hold the potential to leave viewers impressed and touched. One such is a video of a couple displaying their love for music by performing the retro Bollywood song 'Sawan Ka Mahina'. The footage, which is now going viral on social media, captures an elderly couple singing the song alongside playing musical instruments. The unidentified music duo perfectly recreate the song in the video.

Check out the video below

If you are having a bad day. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/eztQhMji6j — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 23, 2024

Harmonium, dafli, and the vocals

The video opens by showing the two singers soulfully enjoying the song from a farm allegedly in India. They are seen facing the camera while being seated on the dry grass there. With a harmonium and a dafli, they recreate the beautiful melody in their amazing voices.

Their performance begins with the instrumental music which serves as the intro to the Bollywood beat, followed by them shedding light on the lyrics. Only a few seconds into the video, we hear the male singer start singing in his melodious voice. Believed to be his wife, the female singer produces dafli beats where and when required to add to the rendition. However, she also sings the female part during the performance.

Another man is also seen joining the elderly couple in the music performance. He cheers the couple and enjoys their creation while being seated at the background.

Netizens are touched by elderly couple's music video

The singers in this beautiful version of the 'Sawan Ka Mahina' song are unknown, but deserve praise. The internet is expressing love and appreciation towards them after coming across their music video.

People were seen sharing the video on X by suggesting that the duo's performance is potential to heal a bad phase of life and comfort people. Netizens asked people to check out this clip, especially if there were having a bad day, believing that this video could add a smile to their face.

Replying to the video, X users dropped heart emojis. "When you have talent like this you don’t need a studio, no audio mixers, no mics nothing! Just heart! Absolutely wonderful," read a comment.