VIDEO: Mumbai Youth Performs Risky Stunt On BEST Bus In Bandra, Travels On Vehicle's Ledge To Avoid Crowded Seating

Risky stunt on BEST bus | X/@bandrabuzz

A youth in Mumbai's Bandra area was seen travelling on the small ledge on the back of the BEST bus purportedly to avoid the crowded transport but still make his way to the destination. In a stunning incident reported from city's Carter Road, a man was seen standing next to the number plate behind, gripping the back window in his risky stunt performed on the public transport. Look into the video right here:

A student was spotted dangerously standing on a small ledge of a crowded BEST bus while holding onto the bottom of the window at Carter Road to Peace Haven bus stop in Bandra. This incident serves as a reminder to prioritize safety and avoid risky behavior. pic.twitter.com/CsDxt5uuYk — Bandra Buzz (@bandrabuzz) November 29, 2023

More about the viral video

It was learned that the concerning act was carried out between Carter Road to Peace Haven bus stop in Bandra. The video showed a huge crowd entering the bus, however, this man continued maintaining his position behind the vehicle denying to step down and continue travelling the acceptable way.

Passersby who were shocked and worried witnessing the dangerous stunt filmed the video and shared it online. The clip has now gone viral on social media, serving as a reminder to avoid such acts compromising personal and road safety. "This incident serves as a reminder to prioritize safety and avoid risky behavior," a Bandra-based page wrote on X while throwing light on the incident.

Similar incident

Earlier this year, another video of a similar nature surfaced online. It filmed two youths dangerously standing and holding on to a small ledge on the back of the moving BEST bus. Reportedly, the incident too took place on the same location in Mumbai.