Viral Video: Monkey Lands On SUV, Shatters Car's Sunroof & Escapes

Monkeys are mischievous animals. Often, knowingly or unknowingly, they cause damage to properties. Sometimes the damage is minor, but other times, it can result in losses worth thousands of rupees.

A video going viral on social media shows a monkey falling from above onto a car parked on the road, shattering its sunroof. The monkey crashes through the sunroof and lands directly inside the car. Fortunately, the monkey does not sustain any serious injuries in the incident. It immediately jumps out of the car and leaves the area.

The sound of the monkey falling grabs the attention of people on the road, who stop and look toward it. Social media users claim that this incident occurred in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. According to the timestamp on the CCTV footage, the event took place on Tuesday, November 19, at around 2:30 PM. The monkey’s swift escape from the car suggests that it was unharmed in the incident.

Social media users are speculating that the damage to the car’s sunroof might have cost the owner around Rs 30,000–Rs 40,000.

In recent years, incidents of monkeys causing chaos have increased in Varanasi. The Varanasi Municipal Corporation has been receiving continuous complaints about monkey-related disturbances. According to reports, the municipal team in October hired a special monkey-catching team from Mathura to address the issue. This team will stay in Varanasi for three months to capture approximately 3,000 monkeys.

So far, the team has captured over 100 monkeys from different areas and released them into the forests of Naugadh.