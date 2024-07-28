Video: Metal Nails Thrown At Kuvempu Circle Underpass To Puncture Vehicles; Bangalore Police Cleans Up To Ensure Road Safety

A video surfaced on X shows Bangalore traffic police officers sweeping the roads at the Kuvempu Circle Underpass with the bare heads. But why? The reason behind the cops getting to action was ensuring road safety by eliminating pointed metal nails from the road.

It was learned that the several metal nails were thrown at the premises aiming to puncture vehicles. On spotting this, the officials collected most nails and made the space safer for travel.

Watch video

Bengaluru Cops seen cleaning up road swamped with metal nails.



They took this up after motorists complained of back to back punctures at the spot. pic.twitter.com/T3rzqdOo5v — Karthik Reddy (@bykarthikreddy) July 28, 2024

The footage is going viral on the internet. It shows two cops picking the metal nails thrown on the road, addressing the issue which was reportedly brought to their notice from motorists on the route.

Netizens reacted to the post and appreciated the work done by the cops, alongside condemning the culprits who threw the nails to create trouble. X users suggested that the nuisance would have been staged by a nearby motor repair shop or puncturewala with the aim to attract more business.

"There must be a type repair shop nearby," X users said while replying to the video.

Police are investigating the matter, according to a report in the Deccan Chronicle, and looking out for those culprits who might have resorted to his act with the suggested motive.