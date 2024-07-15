Video: ‘Degree Se Kuch Nahi Hoga, Puncture Ki Dukaan Khol Lo…’ BJP MLA Panna Lal Shakya During Inauguration Of PM College Of Excellence

PM College Of Excellence: ‘Degree Would Not Help Much, Open A Puncture Shop To Earn A Living,’ Says Guna MLA MLA Panna Lal Shakya In Inauguration Ceremony (WATCH) | FP Photo

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Degree will not help much, open a puncture shop so that you can earn a livelihood,’ this statement by BJP’s Guna MLA Panna Lal Shakya while addressing an education event has sparked a controversy across the nation. Shakya was addressing the guests during the inauguration ceremony of Prime Minister College of Excellence on Sunday. The MLA’s speech was recorded in a video and now is going viral on the internet on Monday.



According to information, the inauguration ceremony of the Prime Minister College of Excellence was held in Guna on Sunday. Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar cut the ribbon and inaugurated the college. In the same event, Guna MLA was seen condemning the current education system of the country.

#WATCH | ‘College Ki Degree Se Kuch Nahi Hone Wala, Ek Puncture Ki Dukaan Khol Lena’: BJP MLA Pannalal Shakya’s Bizarre Statement While Addressing Public In MP’s Guna #MadhyaPradesh #MPNews pic.twitter.com/UwMxQ7H7v5 — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 15, 2024

He said, “Institutes that act like compressor houses, where air can be filled into you as per your degree; and then you are sent away with the certificates, are no actual educational institutions. Educational institutions are - Jinke dhai akshar padhe so pandit hoye, Pothi padh padh jag mua, pandit bhaya na koye…..(Places that actually make you experts!)”



‘12,000 students couldn’t protect Nalanda University from 11 invaders’

The MLA also said, “There was a renowned university called Nalanda University. There were 18,000 students, 12,000 teachers and 1200 principals in this college. And it was entirely burnt by just people. And those 12,000 students just kept thinking what can they do alone! This way the incredible knowledge of India was ended. Is this the education we are receiving?”

Advice to protect environment

Addressing the people, MLA Panna Lal also advised them to protect the nature we are blessed with, “First of all, try to save the five elements from which our body is made - water, air, fire, sky, earth. Today there is concern about the environment in the whole of India. There is scarcity of water. Everyone is also worried about the pollution. But none of them is coming out with a good solution for it. Nor is anyone ready to work for the same.”

“Plant more trees. If you have planted a tree today, for how long are you going to nurture it? Planting a tree is not enough. At least raise it to a man's height, to save the environment,” he concluded.

At the end, the MLA said, “I request all of you to just fix one motto….Nothing is going to happen with a college degree. Open a motorcycle puncture shop, so that at least you can earn your living.”