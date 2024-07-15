Indore: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Inaugurates PM College Of Excellence | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore will now be pushed ahead to become education hub after being the economic capital of Madhya Pradesh. Projects worth Rs 561 lakh have been approved and inaugurated. Their implementation will start now. Prime Minister College of Excellence was inaugurated by Home Minister Amit Shah at GACC College on Sunday afternoon. ‘Many new things have been introduced in the new education policy. The goal of making India great in 2047 is in the hands of the youth of the country.

Our new education policy and PM College of Excellence will lay the foundation for future of India. I am also thankful to the people of Indore for planting 11 lakh saplings in a single day,’ Amit Shah said. He further said that Indore is the economic capital of MP. Now the city is becoming an education hub. He congratulated CM Dr Mohan Yadav and Higher Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar for implementing the new education policy in Madhya Pradesh and making it first state in the entire country which implemented the scheme.

CM Mohan Yadav said, ‘MP is the first state to implement the new education policy. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, we are starting new subjects, vocational education courses apart from traditional subjects in 55 PM Excellence Colleges across the state. We are starting many new courses to give a new direction to the lives of the youth.

Our aim is not just to give a degree on paper. We want to develop skills in the youth. Taking a new step in the field of aviation, we have started air taxis in many cities of the state.’ MP Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the work of bringing the resolution of PM Narendra Modi's new education policy to the ground in MP is going on at full speed.

After 75 years of Independence, it is our resolution to provide quality education by 2047 through the new education policy. In the coming time, MP will shine a lot. CM Mohan Yadav has started 55 PM Excellence Colleges in the state to fulfil this resolution. Along with this, under PM's resolution of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', we have decided to establish Vidya Van at every college campus.