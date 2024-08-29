 VIDEO: Massive 15-Foot Crocodile Enters House After Floods Due To Heavy Rains In Vadodara, Causes Panic Among Residents; Rescued
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVIDEO: Massive 15-Foot Crocodile Enters House After Floods Due To Heavy Rains In Vadodara, Causes Panic Among Residents; Rescued

VIDEO: Massive 15-Foot Crocodile Enters House After Floods Due To Heavy Rains In Vadodara, Causes Panic Among Residents; Rescued

A crocodile, which measured around 15 feet, entered a house after waterlogging due to heavy rains in the city. A video of the terrifying incident has surfaced on the internet, showing people trying to capture the massive crocodile inside the house.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Thursday, August 29, 2024, 07:31 PM IST
article-image
Massive 15-Foot Crocodile Enters House After Floods Due To Heavy Rains In Vadodara | X

Vadodara: In a terrifying incident, a massive crocodile caused panic after it entered a house in a residential area in Vadodara, Gujarat. Vadodara has been hit with incessant rains for the past few days, causing waterlogging in various parts of the city. A crocodile, which measured around 15 feet, entered a house after waterlogging due to heavy rains in the city. A video of the terrifying incident has surfaced on the internet, showing people trying to capture the massive crocodile inside the house.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when residents of Kamanath Nagar near Fatehgunj were shocked to find the 15-foot-long crocodile resting at the doorstep of their house. The area is located near the Vishwamitri River, which is famous for its massive-sized crocodiles. As the rains caused waterlogging and the river overflowed, crocodiles slipped into residential areas near the river.

Read Also
Video: Crocodile, With Stray Dog Clutched Into Jaws, Roams Residental Area In Flood Waters In...
article-image

The viral video shows forest department officials trying to capture the massive crocodile with the help of ropes and sticks. As per reports, when the locals spotted the crocodile, they informed the forest department, after which officials arrived at the spot and initiated the rescue operation. The forest department officials managed to capture the reptile after a prolonged effort, as the crocodile was massive.

Read Also
VIDEO: Farmers Panic After 12-Feet-Long Crocodile Spotted In Fields Near Residential Area In UP's...
article-image

Luckily, no one was hurt by the crocodile, as the dangerous reptile was spotted and rescued on time. The officials safely released the crocodile into the river. The Vishwamitri River is said to be home to over 300 massive crocodiles. In another incident, a crocodile was caught on camera hunting a street dog in the flooded streets of Vadodara. The terrifying visuals surfaced on social media, causing panic among locals as the streets were overflowing due to the river's flooding after heavy rains.

FPJ Shorts
Global Fintech Fest 2024: PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On August 30; Lay Foundation Stone Of Vadhvan Port & Other Key Projects
Global Fintech Fest 2024: PM Modi To Visit Maharashtra On August 30; Lay Foundation Stone Of Vadhvan Port & Other Key Projects
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On September 13
Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government To Host Mega E-Auction For Industrial And Commercial Plots On September 13
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhvan Port And Unveil ₹757 Crore Fisheries Projects On August 30
Navi Mumbai: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone For Vadhvan Port And Unveil ₹757 Crore Fisheries Projects On August 30
Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Ex-Punjab MP For Disgusting 'Rape Experience' Comment: 'This Patriarchal Nation...'
Kangana Ranaut SLAMS Ex-Punjab MP For Disgusting 'Rape Experience' Comment: 'This Patriarchal Nation...'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Massive 15-Foot Crocodile Enters House After Floods Due To Heavy Rains In Vadodara, Causes...

VIDEO: Massive 15-Foot Crocodile Enters House After Floods Due To Heavy Rains In Vadodara, Causes...

What If Noodles Could Dance? Viral Video Shows Noodles Performing Kathak On 'Baawariya' Song

What If Noodles Could Dance? Viral Video Shows Noodles Performing Kathak On 'Baawariya' Song

VIDEO: Recent Incident From Bengaluru Showing 'Possessed' Woman Standing In Middle Of Road,...

VIDEO: Recent Incident From Bengaluru Showing 'Possessed' Woman Standing In Middle Of Road,...

Kili Paul's Killer Expressions On His Lip-Syncing Video To Tamil Song 'Katchi Sera' Wins Hearts

Kili Paul's Killer Expressions On His Lip-Syncing Video To Tamil Song 'Katchi Sera' Wins Hearts

Pakoda Wala Stuns Food Vlogger For Dipping Hand Into Boiling Oil To Serve The Dish To Him, Video...

Pakoda Wala Stuns Food Vlogger For Dipping Hand Into Boiling Oil To Serve The Dish To Him, Video...