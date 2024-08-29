VIDEO: Massive 15-Foot Crocodile Enters House After Floods Due To Heavy Rains In Vadodara, Causes Panic Among Residents; Rescued

Massive 15-Foot Crocodile Enters House After Floods Due To Heavy Rains In Vadodara | X

Vadodara: In a terrifying incident, a massive crocodile caused panic after it entered a house in a residential area in Vadodara, Gujarat. Vadodara has been hit with incessant rains for the past few days, causing waterlogging in various parts of the city. A crocodile, which measured around 15 feet, entered a house after waterlogging due to heavy rains in the city. A video of the terrifying incident has surfaced on the internet, showing people trying to capture the massive crocodile inside the house.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when residents of Kamanath Nagar near Fatehgunj were shocked to find the 15-foot-long crocodile resting at the doorstep of their house. The area is located near the Vishwamitri River, which is famous for its massive-sized crocodiles. As the rains caused waterlogging and the river overflowed, crocodiles slipped into residential areas near the river.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The viral video shows forest department officials trying to capture the massive crocodile with the help of ropes and sticks. As per reports, when the locals spotted the crocodile, they informed the forest department, after which officials arrived at the spot and initiated the rescue operation. The forest department officials managed to capture the reptile after a prolonged effort, as the crocodile was massive.

Luckily, no one was hurt by the crocodile, as the dangerous reptile was spotted and rescued on time. The officials safely released the crocodile into the river. The Vishwamitri River is said to be home to over 300 massive crocodiles. In another incident, a crocodile was caught on camera hunting a street dog in the flooded streets of Vadodara. The terrifying visuals surfaced on social media, causing panic among locals as the streets were overflowing due to the river's flooding after heavy rains.