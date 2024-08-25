VIDEO: Farmers Panic After 12-Feet-Long Crocodile Spotted In Fields Near Residential Area In UP's Chandauli; Rescued After Struggle

Farmers Panic After 12-Feet-Long Crocodile Spotted In Fields Near Residential Area In UP's Chandauli | X

Chandauli: In a terrifying incident which occurred on Sunday morning, the farmers in Vijaypurwa village of Chandauli were shocked to see a huge crocodile while on their way to the fields. The farmers were terrified and started screaming and shouting. They immediately informed the forest department about the presence of the crocodile in the fields. The villagers rushed to the spot to witness the massive crocodile which was found in the fields. A video of the crocodile resting in the drain near the residential area has surfaced on the internet.

There are reports that a 12-feet long crocodile came into the village after incessant rains in the village. There are reports that the crocodile came out of the Latif Shah Dam on the Karmanasa River in search of prey. Crocodiles are often spotted in the residential areas of the village during the rainy season. The forest department team arrived on the spot after receiving information about the presence of the huge reptile.

There was a stir among the people after seeing the giant crocodile in the village. The forest department officials managed to catch the crocodile after a long struggle. They took the crocodile to the Chandraprabha River and released the reptile into the waters. A video of the crocodile crawling towards the river in full speed after being released by the forest department officials has surfaced on the internet.

Another video shows the reptile resting in the drains of the fields near the residential area. The forest department took around four hours to capture the giant crocodile. The residents of the village are demanding security from the crocodiles and asked the forest department to monitor the infiltration of the crocodiles into the residential areas of the village, especially during the monsoon.