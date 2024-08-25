 VIDEO: Farmers Panic After 12-Feet-Long Crocodile Spotted In Fields Near Residential Area In UP's Chandauli; Rescued After Struggle
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralVIDEO: Farmers Panic After 12-Feet-Long Crocodile Spotted In Fields Near Residential Area In UP's Chandauli; Rescued After Struggle

VIDEO: Farmers Panic After 12-Feet-Long Crocodile Spotted In Fields Near Residential Area In UP's Chandauli; Rescued After Struggle

The villagers immediately informed the forest department about the presence of the crocodile in the fields. The villagers rushed to the spot to witness the massive crocodile which was found in the fields.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, August 25, 2024, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
Farmers Panic After 12-Feet-Long Crocodile Spotted In Fields Near Residential Area In UP's Chandauli | X

Chandauli: In a terrifying incident which occurred on Sunday morning, the farmers in Vijaypurwa village of Chandauli were shocked to see a huge crocodile while on their way to the fields. The farmers were terrified and started screaming and shouting. They immediately informed the forest department about the presence of the crocodile in the fields. The villagers rushed to the spot to witness the massive crocodile which was found in the fields. A video of the crocodile resting in the drain near the residential area has surfaced on the internet.

There are reports that a 12-feet long crocodile came into the village after incessant rains in the village. There are reports that the crocodile came out of the Latif Shah Dam on the Karmanasa River in search of prey. Crocodiles are often spotted in the residential areas of the village during the rainy season. The forest department team arrived on the spot after receiving information about the presence of the huge reptile.

There was a stir among the people after seeing the giant crocodile in the village. The forest department officials managed to catch the crocodile after a long struggle. They took the crocodile to the Chandraprabha River and released the reptile into the waters. A video of the crocodile crawling towards the river in full speed after being released by the forest department officials has surfaced on the internet.

Another video shows the reptile resting in the drains of the fields near the residential area. The forest department took around four hours to capture the giant crocodile. The residents of the village are demanding security from the crocodiles and asked the forest department to monitor the infiltration of the crocodiles into the residential areas of the village, especially during the monsoon.

FPJ Shorts
Aamir Khan, 59, Opens Up On Getting Married Again After Divorce From Kiran Rao: 'Very Happy Being With...' (VIDEO)
Aamir Khan, 59, Opens Up On Getting Married Again After Divorce From Kiran Rao: 'Very Happy Being With...' (VIDEO)
Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Get Married In Italy, Couple Share FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding
Amy Jackson & Ed Westwick Get Married In Italy, Couple Share FIRST Photos From Dreamy Wedding
From The Campus: Mumbai's Sophia College Hosts Many Campus Events & Fairs To Help Student Entrepreneurs
From The Campus: Mumbai's Sophia College Hosts Many Campus Events & Fairs To Help Student Entrepreneurs
Poonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It Created Unpleasantness'
Poonam Dhillon Urges Arshad Warsi To 'Undo The Hurt' Caused By His 'Joker' Remark On Prabhas: 'It Created Unpleasantness'

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Farmers Panic After 12-Feet-Long Crocodile Spotted In Fields Near Residential Area In UP's...

VIDEO: Farmers Panic After 12-Feet-Long Crocodile Spotted In Fields Near Residential Area In UP's...

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Harsh Goenka Reveals Whom He Think India Support In US Election...

Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris: Harsh Goenka Reveals Whom He Think India Support In US Election...

Video: Gujarat Man Chases, Throws Axe On Bull In Bilimora; Dog Tries To Protect Animal From Attack

Video: Gujarat Man Chases, Throws Axe On Bull In Bilimora; Dog Tries To Protect Animal From Attack

UP: Man Found Sleeping On Rail Track In Prayagraj, Viral Video Shows Train Approaching Him But This...

UP: Man Found Sleeping On Rail Track In Prayagraj, Viral Video Shows Train Approaching Him But This...

Disgusting! Pervert Caught On Cam Having S*x With Female Dog In Ghaziabad's Modinagar; Arrested...

Disgusting! Pervert Caught On Cam Having S*x With Female Dog In Ghaziabad's Modinagar; Arrested...