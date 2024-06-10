VIDEO: Man Shocked To Find Worm Crawling On Kebab Served At Restaurant In Delhi's Rajouri Garden

Man Shocked To Find Worm Crawling On Kebab Served At Restaurant In Delhi's Rajouri Garden | X | @teztarrardelhi

Mumbai: Many incidents have come to light of insects being found inside food at restaurants, roadside food stalls, and fast food corners in the recent past. Another such incident has come to the fore in which a worm was found inside the food at a standard restaurant in Delhi's Rajouri Garden. The customer filmed the incident and shared the video on social media. It can be seen in the video that a worm is crawling on the food ordered by the customer at the restaurant.

The incident occurred at the Juggernaut Restaurant in the Rajouri Garden area of the national capital. The video of the incident is going viral on social media, and it shows a family consisting of a husband, wife, and their son sitting inside the restaurant. A worm is seen crawling on the food that was served to them at the restaurant. In the video, there are two puff patties and a kebab in the plate, and the worm can be clearly seen crawling on the kebab.

The man calls the restaurant staff and shows them the worm coming out of the kebab. There are no reports of any further action by the authorities or the customer in connection with the matter. However, eating food outside has now become risky as many such incidents have come to light. In a recent incident, a dead lizard was found inside chole bhature at a roadside stall in Delhi. A video of this incident also surfaced on the internet.

In another incident, a dead lizard was found inside a samosa in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, causing a minor girl to fall ill after consuming it. Condoms and gutka were found inside a samosa at a company's canteen in Pune. Cases of food poisoning are also rising at an alarming rate in the country. The main cause of food poisoning among children is the sub-standard quality of food being served at many restaurants in the country.