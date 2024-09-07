 VIDEO: Leopard Spotted In Basement Of Private Hospital In Rajasthan; Patients, Relatives Panic As CCTV Footage Emerges
The basement of the hospital, which had beds, bikes, and other equipment stored, became the unexpected hiding spot for the leopard. CCTV cameras captured footage of the animal moving around in the basement, which has raised concerns among the hospital staff and patients' families.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 07:30 PM IST
Leopard Spotted In Basement Of Private Hospital | X

Jaipur: In a terrifying incident which occurred on Saturday morning, a leopard entered the basement of a private hospital in Chomu, a town in Rajasthan. The basement of the hospital, which had beds, bikes, and other equipment stored, became the unexpected hiding spot for the leopard. CCTV cameras captured footage of the animal moving around in the basement, which has raised concerns among the hospital staff and patients' families.

As per reports, the incident took place at Rajasthan Nursing Hospital on Jaipur Road. Around 5 AM today, relatives of patients and hospital staff noticed the leopard in the basement. CCTV footage later revealed that the leopard had entered the basement around 2 AM.

By 9 AM, a team from the Forest Department in Jaipur had arrived at the spot to begin efforts to rescue the leopard. To track the leopard’s movement, the team is using firecrackers. It is suspected that the leopard may be hiding in an empty plot behind the hospital, where there are thick and thorny bushes.

The Chomu Police are also present at the location, providing support to the rescue team. Patients and their families are understandably scared, as the presence of the leopard has created an atmosphere of fear in the area. Jaipur Road, where the hospital is located, is home to several hospitals and schools, which has added to the concerns.

The Forest Department has set up CCTV cameras at four different spots to monitor the situation closely. Additionally, thorny bushes in the empty plot behind the hospital are being cleared with the help of a JCB machine to make the rescue operation easier.

The situation is ongoing, and efforts to safely capture and relocate the leopard are continuing. There are no reports of the leopard being captured and rescued which has led to the patients and their relatives to stay under the fear of a possible attack on them or their dear ones.

