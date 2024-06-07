Video: Japanese Man Makes His Grandparents Try Indian Snacks, Records Their Candid Reaction

When you are visiting a new country and returning back home, you are mostly taking in the best things from the place to your homeland, so hat you could introduce them to your dear ones. Just like people bring some chocolates from the US and coffee from Indonesia, a Japanese man living in India packed some Indian products to offer them to his grandparents.

Koki Shishido, a Japanese content creator who hails from Tokyo and resides in Mumbai uploaded a video showing his grandparents trying some Indian packaged foods. And, impressively, it was the first time ever that the elderly couple tried these Indian snacks. The offerings included a pack of aloo bhujia sev — which is loved by every Indian, some Khatta Meetha snack, and a pulse candy.

Watch video

Reaction to the candy

Did they enjoy these foods? There was a mixed reaction. Their candid reaction after trying every item was recorded on the camera by Koki. It initially showed both his grandparents trying the raw mango-flavoured candy. Was it a yes? The grandpa made an unhappy face suggesting he disliked and felt disgusted about the candy's taste, however, the elderly woman got a little critical. After taking the first bite of the candy, Koki's grandma said, "The first taste I've ever had," while finding it to be one of its kind.

Reaction to aloo bhujia sev

The next on the tasing menu was aloo bhujia sev. "I don't like," said the grandpa, once again while asking if his wife happened to like it. "Oh, spicy! I can feel some flavour," she said without clearly revealing whether she was impressed with the snack or not.

Reaction to Khatta Meetha

A while into the video, the Japanese grandparents tried the Khatta Meetha snack. Even before consuming it, they pointed out about the smell being nice. While the grandpa was seen commenting on this, the woman found it to be good and said, "It's nice."

However, based on the overall food tasting experience they believed it would be tough for them to survive in India. "It's not easy for us to go to India," Koki's grandma said.