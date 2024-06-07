'You Did Fundamental Mistakes': Italian Husband Reviews Pasta Made By Desi Wife In Viral Video

Indians love experimenting with food and adding some desi touch to every dish they try. Don't you feel that noodles just get better when you add some veggies and tadka to them? If yes, you are typically someone who is ready to compromise on the original taste and flavour of the dish to experiment with it. But ever tried offering some desi version of an authentic dish to a native? An Indian woman prepared some pasta in a desi way and served it to her husband, who hails from Italy, the place where pasta comes from.

An Indian wife named Surbhi prepared some pasta for her Italian husband Dario. While cooking the dish, she added a desi touch to it, ditching the traditional Italian pattern of preparing it. Notably, she took some type of pasta and loaded it with vegetables, which Surbhi hilariously suggested to a "Fridge clearance special."

"Fundamental mistakes..."

A video of her offering the pasta to her husband and hearing out his feedback was uploaded by them online. It's now going viral on social media; thanks to Dario and his honest food review. In the video, as he is served with the bowl of pasta, he initially makes a comment without even consuming the dish and on mere basis of its appearance. "I'm telling you did very fundamental mistakes here. You chose the wrong match between type of pasta and ingredients..."

Does the Italian man eat the desi pasta?

Yes. He agrees to try it because it was prepared by his love. "I will try just because you made it," he says before running into a detailed review about the pasta Surbhi made.

His food review is something you cannot miss

He pointed out the mistakes, one by one, and said how the things went wrong. To begin with, he suggested that the peas needed a tubetti (a type of pasta). In this way, he pea can go into the tubetti. In this way, instead everything is separate," he said. Then, he made an irritated face to tease his wife over the recipe she came up with and served it to him. With an unhappy face, he said, "How can you enjoy the meal in this way?" He, therefore, seemed to be a big no for Surbhi's desi pasta dish.

Here's how Indian wife reacts to Dario's comment on her pasta preparation

"You know what, you don't deserve my food. Give it back to me. I will eat it," the wife said while stealing away the pasta bowl from him.