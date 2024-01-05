VIDEO: Instagram Influencer Adds Mayo To Watermelon In Bizarre Food Fusion

Let's try Watermelon Mayonnaise | Instagram

An Instagram influencer known for his quirky food fusions recently shared a reel of trying watermelon with an ingredient you would have never imagined to go well with the juicy fruit. The reel showed him taking a slice of the melon and adding creamy sauce or Mayonnaise to it. Yes, you read that right. WATCH VIDEO:

Singaporean foodie and content creator tried watermelon with mayo in one of his recent reels. Ahead of taking a bite, he expressed his excitement about the unusual recipe and said, "Let's try Watermelon Mayonnaise! I have a good feeling about this!" But did it really turn out to be good? We'll let you know about that in a while. Before that, you must not miss how he prepared the snack. The video showed him adding a spoonful of the white sauce to a slice of watermelon and properly coating it. Later, he placed a bowl below the delicacy to ensure no juicy liquid or mayo dropped on his clothes.

Seconds into the clip, he took the first bite of his unique food curation. In case you can't wait to know whether he liked it or not, we are about to spill the beans. Surprisingly, unlike some you might have guessed, he didn't throw the mayo-coated melon away after tasting it. He seemed to have enjoyed the bizarre food fusion he tried. In his candid reaction, he said, "Oooooo. Nice leh!"

That wasn't all. Calvin was so impressed with the watermelon snack that he shared foodie feedback with details on social media. In his reel, he wrote, "The slight sour & salty taste of mayo blends in pretty well with the watermelon sweetness." "Go try," he said while asking his viewers to try making the fruity mayo dish at their homes and give it a bite.