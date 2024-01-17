VIDEO: Incidents When Pilot & Passengers Got Trapped In Flight Toilets; Ordeals Similar To MUM-BLR Flyer Locked Inside Lavatory For 100 Mins

Several incidents of getting locked inside the flight lavatory have been reported online in the past few years. They caught our attention after the recent incident of a man completing his entire flight journey from Mumbai to Bengaluru inside the toilet after getting trapped there after a malfunction was observed with the door. The unidentified flyer spent nearly 100 minutes resting on the commode unable to get back to his seat.

Flight sees emergency landing to assist trapped passenger

In 2019, a similar incident took place on a flight that ended up calling for an emergency landing after a passenger got stuck inside the plane's washroom. The United Airlines flight from Washington D.C. to San Francisco was diverted to Denver to assist the flyer and rescue them out of the claustrophobic space.

Firefighters attempt to free passenger stuck in plane lavatory



h/t @taylorkkimber pic.twitter.com/c6HDnSPjNC — GuruLeaks (@Guruleaks1) September 26, 2019

YouTuber trapped in airplane bathroom

Meanwhile, popular music artist and YouTuber Ali Spagnola uploaded a video narrating her ordeal of getting "trapped in the airplane bathroom" in 2015 leaving her fans and followers worried.

Calling it literally "toilet humour," she said in the video, "At the airplane bathroom, I go to leave and unlock the door and try to open it, it won't open. It's like it is still locked." She also revealed that she was drunk on the flight when she visited the washroom.

Shocking! Pilot stuck inside flight toilet

Taking note of people getting trapped inside the toilet, we can understand the severity of how dangerous it can be when pilots get stuck due to a jammed toilet door. There have been a minimum of two incidents where the pilot was unable to return to the cockpit after taking a pee break. Of these, one of the instances was noted on a domestic flight in India.

Nearly a decade ago, in 2013, an Air India pilot was shocked to get locked inside the washroom and his failed efforts to exit the premises. The Delhi-Bengaluru flight was then diverted for a landing at the Bhopal airport with the assistance of the co-pilot.

Earlier, a flight from Asheville, North Carolina, to New York triggered a terror scare after their pilot was unable to escape the toilet due to a broken door latch. It is a Delta flight from 2011.