'Do Not Panic...': SpiceJet Passenger Gets Locked Inside Toilet, Crew Sends Paper Note For Safe Landing; Here's What It Read

A SpiceJet passenger flying to Bengaluru got locked in the flight toilet as the door malfunctioned. The man travelling from Mumbai experienced the ordeal mid-air on Tuesday, January 15 when he found himself trapped inside the lavatory for almost the entire duration of the travel. The man was only rescued a few minutes later when the flight landed at the Bengaluru airport, however, he was comforted by the cabin crew with a prompt paper note.

Here's What It Read

When the staff onboard learned about the man using the toilet and getting locked inside later, they tried assisting him. Things didn't work out to his immediate rescue. The crew managed to send a handwritten note inside the toilet through the gap to communicate with him asking him to not panic.

"Sir, we tried our best to open the door, however, we could not open," they said in their note. They requested him to shut the commode lid and take a seat until the flight landed. "Do not panic, we are landing in few mins... as soon as the main door is open, engineer will come," the message read further.

The passenger who booked a ticket on the 14th row of the Mumbai-Bengaluru flight ended up travelling inside the toilet. Yes, you read that right. Undoubtedly, he was left experiencing claustrophobia due to the traumatising incident.

According to reports, the incident took place on a SpiceJet flight that took off from the Mumbai airport at 2 a.m. on Tuesday and touched the Bengaluru airport around four in the morning (3.42 a.m.) after which the ground staff sent an engineer on the flight and rescued the man outside the toilet.