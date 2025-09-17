 Video: Flying Cars At Chinese Air Show Clash Into Each Other Mid-Air, Crashes And Bursts Into Flames
In a tragic accident on September 16, two Chinese flying cars collided into each other in the air during a rehearsal flight for an air show. Changchun Air Show 2025 is being hosted in China on September 19 while two of the flying cars which supposed to perform in the show were rehearsing for the show and collided mid-air.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 06:06 PM IST
article-image
Video: Flying Cars At Chinese Air Show Clash Into Each Other Mid-Air, Crashes And Bursts Into Flames | X @SoundOfHope_SOH

In a tragic accident on September 16, two Chinese flying cars collided into each other in the air during a rehearsal flight for an air show. Changchun Air Show 2025 is being hosted in China on September 19 while two of the flying cars which supposed to perform in the show were rehearsing for the show and collided mid-air. According to the reports, both cars belonged to the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker, Xpeng Inc.

According to a Global Times report, Xpeng Aeroht confirmed on Tuesday that two of its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vehicles "made contact" during the rehearsal flight. One of the vehicles caught fire after crashing to the ground. On Tuesday morning, during the demonstration by Guangdong Xpeng Aeroht General Aviation at the Changchun Air Show, the incident occurred.

WATCH VIDEO:

@SoundOfHope_SOH posted the visuals at the scene. The translated caption of the video reads, "Two flying cars collided in mid-air and crashed, catching fire at the Changchun Airshow! On September 16, after the Changchun Airshow rehearsal ended, Guangdong Huitian General Aviation. Two eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft) collided in mid-air and then crashed, igniting a large fire on the ground."

Changchun Air Show

The Changchun Air Show 2025 will start on September 19. However, two Xpeng Aeroht eVTOLs were engaged in a rehearsal flight on September 16 when they collided. The company said they were practicing a formation flight when insufficient spacing led to the collision.

ALSO READ: World's Tallest Bridge In China Successfully Passes Load Test





