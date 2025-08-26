World's Tallest Bridge In China Successfully Passes Load Test With Around 100 Heavy Trucks; Visuals Inside | X @chinaorgcn

The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge in China, which is also the world's tallest bridge, has completed its final static load test scheduled from August 21 to August 25, before opening to traffic. On August 25, 96 trucks, each weighing 35 tonnes, were driven onto the bridge in stages, bringing the total load to about 3,360 tonnes. The grand infrastructure stretches across the karst mountains of Guizhou Province in southwest China.

The load test was considered the final step before the bridge opened to the public. During this test, around 96 heavy trucks, weighing a combined 3,300 tonnes, drove down the bridge in batches. The trucks were sent in slow procession and were also parked at designated spots. More than 400 sensors were set on the bridge to verify the minor shifts in the main span, towers, cables, and suspenders.

WATCH VIDEO:

🌉🚧 The world's tallest bridge, Huajiang Canyon Bridge, began its dynamic load test on August 23, assessing its structural safety and load capacity. This crucial “checkup” will pave the way for its opening in September, cutting travel time from 2 hours to just 2 minutes!… pic.twitter.com/RzNZ24uBV0 — DiscoverGuizhou (@DiscoverGuizhou) August 23, 2025

After the five-day testing, engineers confirmed that the bridge has met its safety standards. The bridge is expected to open for public use in September.

Project manager for the bridge construction process, Wu Zhaoming, who is with Guizhou Transportation Investment Group Co., Ltd., said, "This bridge is an unprecedented engineering feat." He further added that the crew working on the bridge overcame challenges ranging from controlling temperatures in massive concrete pours to securing slopes in the steep canyon terrain, all while facing powerful winds.

The construction of this massive structure began in January 2022. With its stretch of 2,890 meters and 1,420 meters of central span, this is the largest span bridge built in mountainous terrain worldwide. From deck to water, it rises 625 meters, a height that makes it the tallest bridge on Earth.

Guizhou is now home to more than 30,000 bridges, including the world's three tallest. Nearly half of the world's top 100 highest bridges are located in Guizhou, earning it the nickname "the world's bridge museum."