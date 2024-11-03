 Video: Every Gulab Jamun Lover Must Check Out This Viral Cocktail Recipe
Let us tell you that the quirky recipe would win the hearts of tipplers as it infuses the much-loved Indian sweet item with gin. It shows influencer Shipra Hattangadi, recently known for taking inspiration from Indian mitthais to create new cocktail recipes, coming up with a Gulab Jamun Cocktail to impress people with sweet tooth.

Rahul M
Updated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 05:23 PM IST
article-image

Are you a Gulab Jamun lover? If yes, you might fall in love with this recipe video which is going viral on the internet. Let us tell you that the quirky recipe would win the hearts of tipplers as it infuses the much-loved Indian sweet item with gin.

In case you are not someone who has a home bar to try out some drinks by yourself, the idea might be something you would ask the mixologist at the club near you to craft for you.

It shows influencer Shipra Hattangadi, recently known for taking inspiration from Indian mitthais to create new cocktail recipes, coming up with a Gulab Jamun Cocktail to impress people with sweet tooth.

Check out the video below

Cocktail with Gulab Jamun and gin

Shipra was seen blending the classic dessert with the alcoholic spirit, a Jaisalmer gin. The recipe came alive in the wake of the festival season, when people receive boxes of sweets from their dear ones.

Sharing the cocktail recipe on her Instagram page, she stated that she would craft this drink for persons who happen to visit her this Diwali season.

Seated in a festival decorated backdrop, she said, "If you ever come to visit me, I'd cut a Gulab Jamun in half, take my shaker, add it in, muddle it up, then I'd add some ice and a nice 90ml shot of Jaisalmer gin".

Sweet, juice, gin and glitter...

She prepared the drink with a touch of lime juice and rimmed the serving glass with some edible glitter. "Make a glass extra pretty with some edible glitter and strain this Gulab Jamun gimlet. Serve it up to you," she said while recording the video of preparing the impressive cocktail.

Video goes viral

Notably, the video has gone viral on Instagram.

Uploaded only a few days ago, on October 29, the cocktail recipe video by Shipra has already taken the internet by storm. More than one hundred people hit the like button as they watched the video.

Netizens reacted to the video and found the Gulanb Jamun drink to something rightly meant for Diwali parties. They shared heart emojis in the comments section, expressing their love and admiration towards the recipe.

